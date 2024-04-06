Children Education Allowance To Cover All: J&K Admin

The explanation was provided after the references were received seeking clarification regarding the admissibility of Children Education Allowance in case of multiple births in the first childbirth event.

The Finance Department in a notification provided clarification regarding Grant of Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy to the Employees of Union Territory of J&K.

“Sanction has been accorded to the grant of Children Education Allowance and Hostel Subsidy in favour of Employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, at par with the Central Government Employees,” it reads.

“The reimbursement of Children Education Allowance/Hostel subsidy can be claimed only for the two eldest surviving children with the exception in case the second child birth results in twins/multiple birth.”

In case of failure of sterilization operation, the CEA/Hostel Subsidy would be admissible in respect of children born out of the first instance of such failure beyond the usual two children norm”.

References have been received seeking clarification regarding the admissibility of Children Education Allowance in case of multiple births in the first childbirth event, it added.

“Multiple Birth in first child birth' is out of human control, accordingly, in case of multiple births (more than 02) in first birth, reimbursement of CEA may be allowed for all children born in first childbirth,” it said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now