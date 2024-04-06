Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144468 KUWAIT -- Extraordinary cabinet meeting calls on the newly-elected MPs to convene their maiden meeting on Wednesday, April 17.
3144478 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister submits the resignation of his government to His Highness the Amir following the parliamentary elections.
3144464 KUWAIT - Kuwait crude price goes up by USD 1.22 to USD 91.43 per barrel on Friday.
3144457 WASHINGTON -- Democratic Senator Tim Kaine urges halting US arms supplies to Israel due to high death toll among civilians in Gaza.
3144501 LONDON -- Storm Kathleen in the UK forces cancellation of nearly 140 flights. (end)
gb
MENAFN06042024000071011013ID1108066746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.