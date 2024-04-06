Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144468 KUWAIT -- Extraordinary cabinet meeting calls on the newly-elected MPs to convene their maiden meeting on Wednesday, April 17.

3144478 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister submits the resignation of his government to His Highness the Amir following the parliamentary elections.

3144464 KUWAIT - Kuwait crude price goes up by USD 1.22 to USD 91.43 per barrel on Friday.

3144457 WASHINGTON -- Democratic Senator Tim Kaine urges halting US arms supplies to Israel due to high death toll among civilians in Gaza.

3144501 LONDON -- Storm Kathleen in the UK forces cancellation of nearly 140 flights. (end)

