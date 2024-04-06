Zelenskyy: 300 Thousand Not Final Number Of Troops That Russia Might Mobilize

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 troops on June 1, but this is not the final number that Russia can mobilize.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the United News telethon in the Chernihiv region, according to Ukrinform.

"The question about the Russians about 300,000 mobilized is not a fact that this is the final number of soldiers they will mobilize. Also, according to our intelligence, they should be ready to mobilize 300,000 by June 1," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the training of soldiers in Russia is very short.

"We can see this by the level of trained Russian soldiers at the front, so it will take them a month to have that many people. Since their discipline is not very good, they may not be able to mobilize 300,000 by the 1st of the month. Nevertheless, we must rely on the data we have and be prepared," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has completed consideration of amendments to the draft law on mobilization.