President: Date Of Global Peace Summit To Be Agreed In Coming Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the coming days, the date of the Global Peace Summit will be agreed upon.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview in the Chernihiv region during the United News telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"So far, there is no specific list of countries. In the coming days, we will agree on a specific date for the first inaugural summit in Switzerland. We must agree on this date in a bilateral format between me and the President of Switzerland," Zelenskyy said.

As the Head of State added, after agreeing on the date, world leaders will receive invitations in different formats.

Blinken: Our goal atis to help Ukraine build bridge to NATO membership

"Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, all countries of the world. And we expect that we will understand not only the date but also the agenda of our first meeting, we understand it. We expect to have 80-100 countries in attendance. We believe that this will be the most powerful summit, the Peace Summit. Yes, it is inaugural, but it will be a very important summit where we will see our partners and where, I think, we will build a map of further steps to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit is an upcoming international meeting to be convened by Ukraine in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.