Military Administration: Three People Killed In Donetsk Region By Russian Shelling Over Past Day


4/6/2024 7:08:44 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were killed in the Donetsk region during the day as a result of shelling by Russian troops, two were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Three people were killed and two injured as a result of today's shelling of the central part of the region," the statement reads.

It is noted that on April 6 in the afternoon, Russians fired artillery at the Kurakhivka and Marinka communities.

Read also: Russian troops fire 15 times at settlements in Donetsk region

In Kurakhivka - two dead and one injured; in Krasnohorivka - one dead and one injured.

Both injured were taken to the nearest hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on April 5, seven residents of the Donetsk region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

