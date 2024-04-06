China's Software Industry Expands In First 2 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's software and information technology service industry gotoff to a good start this year, with double-digit growth reported inrevenue and profits in January and February, data from the Ministryof Industry and Information Technology shows, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Profits in the sector expanded 11.5 percent year on year to206.4 billion yuan (about 29.09 billion U.S. dollars) during theperiod, while revenue grew by 11.9 percent from the year before tonearly 1.71 trillion yuan, the data shows.

Revenue from software products increased 8.4 percent year onyear to 394.4 billion yuan during this period, while revenue fromindustrial software products expanded to 40.7 billion yuan, markinga year-on-year increase of 8.2 percent.

Cloud computing and big data services revenue jumped 13.8percent year on year, and e-commerce platform technical servicesrevenue rose 3.8 percent, the data shows.