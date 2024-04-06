Global Passenger Demand Up 21.5Pc In February

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Total global air passenger demand in February jumped up by 21.5pc compared to February 2023, with international demand climbing 26.3pc and domestic demand rising 15.0pc, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday (April 4).

Total capacity also increased but at a slower pace than demand, with available seat kilometers (ASKs) up 18.7pc overall.

"The strong start to 2024 continued in February with all markets except North America reporting double-digit growth in passenger traffic," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director general. "There is good reason to be optimistic...as airlines accelerate investments in decarbonization and passenger demand shows resilience."

However, Walsh cautioned against new travel taxes that could destabilize the industry's positive momentum and make air travel more expensive, citing Europe as a particular concern.

Meanwhile, demand for international services exceeded pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the first time, but this is skewed as the leap year slightly exaggerates growth in demand and capacity given the extra day.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific airlines led with a 53.2pc spike in international demand in February compared to last year. European carriers saw a 15.9pc increase, while North American airlines experienced 16.0pc growth in demand.

