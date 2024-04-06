Brazil’S Record-Breaking Quarter In Agribusiness Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the opening three months of 2024, Brazil set a new benchmark by introducing its agricultural goods into 26 fresh markets across 18 nations.



This achievement marks an impressive tally of 104 new markets since early 2023.



These milestones coincided with the start of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third term and Carlos Fávaro's leadership as the minister.



Previously, the closest Brazil came to this level of expansion was in the first quarter of 2021.



Then, it had penetrated 20 markets in 9 countries. This information comes directly from the ministry's reports.



The recent expansions cover every continent. In Africa, Brazil entered markets in South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Oman, and Zambia.



In Asia, new partnerships formed with Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, and Singapore.







Europe saw openings in Britain and Russia; Oceania in Australia; and the Americas welcomed Brazilian goods in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the United States, and Mexico.



Roberto Perosa, the Secretary of Commerce and International Relations, emphasized the significance of these openings.



He believes they do more than offer new sales avenues; they unlock a world of endless potential for Brazilian farmers.



Perosa emphasizes that collaborative efforts will guide producers to new opportunities, ensuring their prosperity.



This expansion signifies wider prospects, greater success, and enhanced job and income creation.



The variety of products entering these markets extends beyond Brazil's traditional exports like meat and soy.



The list includes fishery products, seeds, gelatin, collagen, eggs, recycled animal products, powdered açaí, green coffee, and reproductive materials like embryos and semen.



This diversification showcases Brazil's rich agricultural portfolio on the global stage.



Here are the new agricultural markets opened this quarter:







Açaí Powder (India)



Tilapia Fry (Philippines)



Donkeys (Mexico)



Live Cattle (Oman)



Live Cattle (Pakistan)



Green Coffee (Zambia)



Poultry Meat (El Salvador)



Sheep Meat and Meat Products (Singapore)



Goat Meat, Meat Products, and Offal (Egypt)



Sheep Meat, Meat Products, and Offal (Egypt)



Mesenchymal Stem Cells from Horses, Dogs, and Cats (Costa Rica)



Bovine Embryo (Botswana)



In Vivo and In Vitro Bovine Embryos (Pakistan)



Beef Extract (Singapore)



Bovine and Porcine Gelatin and Collagen (El Salvador)



Equine, Caprine, and Ovine Gelatin and Collagen (United States)



Porcine Gelatin and Collagen (Canada)



Porcine Gelatin and Collagen (Great Britain)



Eggs (El Salvador)



Eggs and Egg Products (Russia)



Fish (Australia)



Cultured Fish and Derivatives (South Africa)



Animal Recycling Products (Philippines)



Bovine Semen (Botswana)



Bovine Semen (Pakistan)

Seeds (Saudi Arabia)

