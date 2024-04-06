Navigating Work Hours: A Closer Look At Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Latin America, Colombia has the longest workweeks, averaging 44.2 hours, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO) .



Hot on its heels is Mexico, with workers there putting in 43.7 hours weekly, showcasing the hardworking nature of the region's second-largest economy.



Peru grabs attention for a different reason - it has the highest share of employees working over 49 hours each week, a significant 32% of its workforce pushing past this mark.



The spotlight shines on Colombia and Mexico for their lengthy work hours, while Panama and Argentina offer a contrast with the shortest workweeks in the region.







Here's how the countries stack up:







From Colombia's 44.2-hour weeks to Panama's more modest 36.2 hours, the range is wide.



Middle contenders include Honduras with 43.6 hours and El Salvador at 43.2 hours.

The variation continues with Costa Rica at 42.5 hours and Cuba at a round 41 hours, down to Brazil's 39 hours, and even lower to Uruguay's 37.3 hours and Argentina's close 37 hours.







Scandinavia presents shorter weeks, from Sweden's 35.3 hours to Norway's 33.7 hours.

The United States records an average of 38 hours, contrasting with Canada's lighter 32.1 hours.







Beyond Peru's notable 32%, Honduras and El Salvador both have 29% of workers exceeding 49 hours.

The figures taper down across other countries, with Brazil at 11%, Chile at 10%, and reaching the lower end with Cuba at 3%.



When compared to Western Europe, Latin America's work ethic becomes even more evident.Germany's workweek averages at 34.2 hours, and the UK and France both see an average of 35.9 hours - all markedly less than Panama's 36.2 hours.The Netherlands enjoys the shortest workweek at just 31.6 hours.Shifting our gaze to Scandinavia and North America:Globally, workweek lengths vary dramatically, from Bhutan's hefty 54.4 hours to Jordan's 47 hours.These figures offer a stark contrast to the more balanced hours found in other parts of the world.Latin America's Extended WorkweeksDelving deeper into the region:This examination reveals the diverse and complex work culture across Latin Americ , juxtaposing its dedication to work with the global context of work-life balance.