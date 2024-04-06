Ecuador’S Embassy Raid Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America faces heightened tensions following the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador.



The situation escalated when Ecuadorian police breached the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Jorge Glas, a former Vice President of Ecuador hiding from a corruption charge.



Mexico had offered asylum to Glas since December 2023, leading to his eventual arrest and transfer to La Roca prison in April 2024.



The incident provoked global responses, especially following President López Obrador's remarks on presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio's murder.



These comments led Ecuador to declare the Mexican ambassador persona non grata.



The Organization of American States (OEA), alongside countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, urged dialogue and respect for diplomatic missions.







Brazil and Chile, in particular, highlighted the breach of diplomatic norms, advocating for Mexico.



Argentina and Cuba echoed the call for respect under the Vienna Convention.



Colombia plans to request protective measures for Glas from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights IACHR . They argue this is due to a violation of his rights to asylum.



Honduras labeled the breach of Ecuador's embassy as "kidnapping," a view Venezuela and Bolivia also hold.



Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has recommended halting diplomatic interactions with Ecuador. The controversy centers on the diplomatic asylum convention.



Ecuador contends that this convention does not apply to individuals convicted of common crimes unless these crimes are politically motivated.



Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa criticized the embassy breach. Representing the Grupo de Puebla, he called for global action to maintain international law.



This situation reveals a complex mixture of responses. It highlights significant concerns regarding diplomatic relations and compliance with international law across Latin America.

