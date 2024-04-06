Gaza War: Death Toll Surpasses 33,000

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following Israel's attacks on Palestinian soil, the Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the recent death toll in Gaza has exceeded 33,000.

The Gaza Ministry of Health has stated that in the past 24 hours, 54 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to statistics released by the Gaza Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours, 82 people have also been injured.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced on Friday, April 5th, that Israel has agreed, at his request, to allow aid to Gaza. Biden had warned Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, in a phone call on Thursday that if Tel Aviv does not change its conduct in Gaza, Washington will be forced to change its policy.

This comes as Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, reiterated his urgent request for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister one day after President Biden's request.

