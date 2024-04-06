DSP And Gunman Killed In Lakki Marwat Ambush, Funeral Prayers Amid Security Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) TNN | Tribal News Network

Last night in Lakki Marwat, DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and his two men were seriously injured in an attack by unknown armed men. Tragically, both DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and Gunman Naseem Gul succumbed to their injuries and died. The other injured gunman, Farooq, was first shifted to Bannu and later to Peshawar in critical condition.

According to Police Spokesman Shahid Hameed, unknown armed men ambushed near Manjiwala Chowk on Indus Highway Link Road of Lakki Marwat and fired indiscriminately at DSP' s="" vehicle,="" resulting="" in="" injuries="" to="" DSP="" Gul="" Muhammad="" Khan="" and="" two="" />

They were being shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Norang when DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman Naseem Gul succumbed to their injuries. While the injured Gunman Farooq was shifted first to Bannu and later to Peshawar in critical condition.

Also Read: Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc: Farmers Await Compensation in Bajaur

Preparations were made to perform the funeral prayers of DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and Gunman Naseem Gul first at Police Line Lakki Marwat at 7 am, but later it was decided to offer the funeral prayers at Police Line Bannu instead of Police Line Lakki Marwat.

According to the police spokesperson, there was a fear of security threats during the funeral prayers in Lakki Marwat, and due to security concerns, it was decided to perform the funeral prayers of the two officials in police lines.

It should be noted that for the last year, the police have stopped patrolling after an evening in Lakki Marwat district, increasing theft, dacoity, and attacks on the police across the district.

DSP Gul Muhammad Khan was promoted last month and was posted as DSP Lakki Marwat last week. He had earlier served as SHO in various police stations of Lakki Marwat.

On the other hand, 8 terrorists were killed in the operation of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on information about the presence of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, in which 8 terrorists were killed. Arms, ammunition, and explosives have been recovered from their possession.