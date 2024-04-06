KISS Band Is Selling Its Music Catalog & Image Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Azernews report

The legendary American rock band KISS, consisting of GeneSimmons and Paul Stanley, has signed a deal to sell the rights to acatalog of pictures and music worth more than $ 300 million, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The contract was signed with Pop House Entertainment. ThePophouse team will create virtual avatars similar to ABBA, butconsisting only of KISS members. The show is scheduled to beproduced in the second half of 2027.

KISS is an American rock band formed in New York City in January1973, performing in the genres of glam rock and hard rock. The bandis known for creating a unique direction of shock rock, the stagemakeup of its members, as well as concert shows accompanied byvarious pyrotechnic effects.