Four Countries To Hold Joint Exercises In Disputed Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States, Australia, Japan and the Philippines willhold joint exercises in the South China Sea, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The exercises will take place a few days before the firsttrilateral summit of US President Joe Biden with the leaders of thePhilippines and Japan in the disputed sea claimed by Beijing.

The Joint Defense Forces will conduct exercises on April 7 onthe territory of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines,according to a joint statement. Naval and Air Force units of thefour countries will take part in the exercises called "MaritimeCooperation". The Japanese Embassy in Manila said the maneuverswould include anti-submarine warfare training.

Meanwhile, the Australian warship HMAS Warramunga arrived on thePhilippine island of Palawan.

It should be noted that the exercises are taking place afterrepeated clashes between Chinese and Filipino ships near theSoutheast Asian country in recent months. Beijing accuses Manila ofescalating tensions on the waterway, which has long been the sceneof maritime territorial disputes.