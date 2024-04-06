Samarkand Becomes CIS Cultural Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Samarkand was awarded the honorary title of cultural capital ofthe Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The city will have this status for a year, during which a seriesof creative meetings, tours, and exhibitions will take placethere.

The Kazakh publication Kursiv, in particular, informed that theceremony for presenting a certificate conferring the title ofcultural capital of the CIS to Samarkand was held at the regionalmusic and drama theater named after Hamid Alimdjan. The event wasattended by the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan OzodbekNazarbekov and the representative of Russia in the Council forHumanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States MikhailShvydkoy.

The Commonwealth Capitals of Culture program began to beimplemented in 2010. This status is awarded to one of the CIScities every year. Thus, previously the cultural capital was St.