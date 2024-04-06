Baku Marathon 2024 To Be Held In Exclusive Partnership With Azercell Telecom

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Baku Marathon - 2024" will take place on May 5th, at theinitiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the exclusivepartnership of“Azercell Telecom” LLC.

One of the significant events in our country's sports calendar,the "Baku Marathon," will bring together thousands of sportsenthusiasts.

Marathon participants from both Azerbaijan and differentcountries around the world will compete in the 21-kilometer racealong the circular route from the State Flag Square, striving to"Win the Wind."

To participate in the race, individuals can apply at thedesignated points set up at Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall, and Deniz Mall,or register online at . Registration is free for students. Thedeadline for registration is April 25th.

It should be noted that“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the mainsponsor of the "Baku Marathon" since the year of 2017. This year,in line with the tradition, Azercell's management team togetherwith employees and corporate subscribers will also participate inthe marathon.