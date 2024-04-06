Supreme Court Collective Meets New Judges

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court - Aida Huseyn andTeyyub Mukhtarov were introduced to the collective, Azernews reports.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chairman of theJudicial-Legal Council, Inam Karimov, introduced them to thecollective.

It is worth noting that the judicial reforms carried out inAzerbaijan in the direction of the formation of justice that meetsthe requirements of the modern era and has a high reputation insociety place a great deal of responsibility on the judges.

From this point of view, every judge should be independent andfair, act transparently, and try to increase the trust of societyin the courts. Confidence was expressed that the new judges willmake an important contribution to the judicial system with theirexperienced and professional activities. Then the new judges spokeand emphasised that they would try to justify the high trust shownto them.