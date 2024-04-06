Armenia Receives No Answer To Its Most Important Question In Brussels: Says Russian Pundit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Armenia could not find an answer to its most important questionin Brussels.

Azernews reports that Sergey Markedonov, a scientific employeeof the Moscow State Institute of International Relations andpolitical scientist, said this.

He said that the issue of Yerevan's security is still up in theair.

According to the expert, some promises made to Armenia have notbeen fulfilled yet.

It should be noted that on April 5, a meeting was held inBrussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, USSecretary of State Antony Blinken, European Commission PresidentUrsula von der Leyen, and European Union (EU) High Representativefor Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell. According to theArmenian mass media, the ruling "Civil Contract" party wasdissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting. Because less fundingwas allocated to Armenia than expected.

In addition, according to the opinions of many experts,Armenia's complete inclusion in the Western union calls intoquestion its future in the South Caucasus. Armenia, which oncedepended only on Russia and ensured its economic existence underits patronage, has chosen a completely different direction and isfighting for an uncertain outcome.

Armenia is also unable to achieve possible results in thenormalisation of relations with Azerbaijan. Because his choice doesnot allow it.