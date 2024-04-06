Kharkiv Strike: One Dead, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person died, and another was injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to tentative reports, one person was killed and another was injured," the report says.

It is noted that there is damage to civil infrastructure but a car caught fire

Damage assessment by specialized agencies is underway.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in Kharkiv, as a result of a overnight drone attack, six people were killed and ten were injured.