U.S. Envoy:“There Is Not A Second To Lose To Support Ukraine”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, commenting on Russia's overnight attack on Kharkiv, called for continued support for Ukraine.

She took to X to address the issue, Ukrinform reports.

“Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv - Ukraine's 2nd largest city - killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools. There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine's fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," Brink stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, six people were killed and ten were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a night drone attack.

Shahed drones hit residential buildings - at least nine apartment blocks and three dormitories – as well as a number of administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station, and a number of cars were damaged.