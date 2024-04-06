U.S. Envoy:“There Is Not A Second To Lose To Support Ukraine”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, commenting on Russia's overnight attack on Kharkiv, called for continued support for Ukraine.
She took to X to address the issue, Ukrinform reports.
“Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv - Ukraine's 2nd largest city - killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools. There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine's fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," Brink stressed. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, six people were killed and ten were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a night drone attack.
Shahed drones hit residential buildings - at least nine apartment blocks and three dormitories – as well as a number of administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station, and a number of cars were damaged.
