Shmyhal: Ukraine Works With Partners Every Day To Strengthen Protection Of Sky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working with partners every day to strengthen the protection of the sky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

He made the statement on Telegram , according to Ukrnform.

According to Shmyhal, Russia continued to terrorize Ukrainian cities at night, "launching Shahed drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most. There are dead and injured. My condolences to the families and friends."

All services are working at the hit sites to help the victims, the Prime Minister emphasized.

"Every day we work with partners to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies. We call for more air defense systems to protect people. The leadership of the terrorist state must be held accountable for these crimes," Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile, and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs launched by the Russians at night and on the morning of April 6.