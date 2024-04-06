Netherlands Plans To Transfer 24 F-16 Fighters To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands is going to provide Ukraine with a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets.

She said this in an interview with a Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

"In total, we are going to hand over 24 F-16 fighters. They will be handed over to Ukraine as soon as everything is ready. This moment depends on the training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians, as well as, of course, on the infrastructure,"

Kajsa Ollongren emphasized.

According to her, this transfer is a joint effort with Ukraine, as well as with Denmark, the United States, and other countries.

"It is difficult, it is complicated, but it will happen. Our coalition hopes that this summer we will be able to start delivering F-16 fighters, first Danish and then the Netherlands," the Defense Minister added.

As reported earlier, the Netherlands intends to deliver the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the second half of 2024.