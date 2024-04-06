Five Injured Remain In Hospitals After Hostile Attack In Zaporizhzhia On April 5

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people injured in the hostile attack in Zaporizhzhia on April 5 are still in hospitals. One woman is in serious condition, and three men and a woman are in moderate condition.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports .

"Five injured remain in hospitals. Doctors say they are being provided with all the necessary assistance," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of missile strikes on one of the districts of the regional center, which the Russians attacked on April 5, four people were killed - two men and two women.

Russian attack on: missiles hit industrial infrastructure

It is reported that 19 victims with shrapnel wounds of various parts of the body were simultaneously taken to one of the hospitals and provided with medical care. After examination, some of the patients were sent for outpatient treatment. Five people were hospitalized. A young woman died. Doctors did everything they could, but they could not save her. Another woman is now in intensive care, but there is a clear positive trend. Another patient was discharged in the morning. One man has an ophthalmic injury, but there is no need for surgery now.

As reported, on April 5, Ukrinform correspondent Olha Zvonarova was injured in Zaporizhzhia during a shelling. TSN journalist Kira Oves is also among the injured.

Russian troops fired five missiles at Zaporizhzhia, hitting civilian infrastructure.