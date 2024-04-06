Russians Drop Explosives On Beryslav From Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers continue to attack civilian settlements in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region with drones. On the afternoon of April 6, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone on Beryslav.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone near a store in Beryslav," the statement said.

It is noted that two people were injured. A 30-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions.

The victims were provided with the necessary medical care. Further treatment will be outpatient.

Three civilians injured as Russians attackwith UAV

It is also reported that the enemy attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka with two kamikaze drones. Windows and doors were smashed in the building, and the roof was damaged.

Earlier, reported that a husband and wife were killed in Zmiivka, Kherson region, as a result of a guided missile strike.