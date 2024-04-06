Person Killed In Strike In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and another was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and another was injured," he said.

It is noted that there was damage to civilian infrastructure and a car caught fire.

Later, Syniehubov said that two civilians sought medical assistance after the attack: a 66-year-old man with an acute injury and a 12-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction.

Zelensky stresses importance of strengthening air defense overregion

An educational institution and residential infrastructure were damaged.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that six people were killed and ten were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a nighttime drone attack.