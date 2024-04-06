Russia Attacks Kharkiv Region With Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders have struck again with KABs in the Kharkiv region.



This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At 3:40 p.m., the invaders attacked three settlements of the Kharkiv district with multiple rocket launchers," the statement reads.

It is noted that the store and the store's boiler room, a private house, and an outbuilding were damaged.

As reported, on April 6, Russian invaders attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and another was injured.