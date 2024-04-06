Kharkiv Desirable Target For Russians, But Currently Protected - Zelenskyy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians do not hide the fact that Kharkiv is a desirable target for them, but Kharkiv is currently protected. Ukraine has strong defense lines, and the enemy will face resistance in case of an attack.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the United News nationwide telethon, commenting on enemy fakes about the so-called 'attack on Kharkiv', Ukrinform reported.

"Kharkiv is protected today. As far as the defense lines are concerned, as far as our army is concerned, Kharkiv is not in danger today. The fact that it is a desired target... Well, the Russians do not hide the fact that the entire east, and not only the east, but also the south of our country, and cities like Kharkiv and Kramatorsk are their desired target. But today we are defending the Kharkiv region with absolute confidence," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Russia conducts a powerful disinformation policy, and can deploy troops in certain areas, then withdraw them, and disseminate this information through Western and even Ukrainian media.

"Sometimes we don't even know that we are helping. Of course, the Ukrainian media do not want this, but we must understand that the Russians are spreading this through our media, through Telegram channels. This panic has a wave of such an explosion, sometimes thanks to us. Everything has to be checked very carefully. All the details. No one is reassuring, we are at war, but we should not exaggerate," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is no secret that Ukraine is building defensive lines in the Belarusian direction, and the enemy should know that Ukraine has powerful defense lines and troops in this direction.

"They should know that there will be resistance. And our society, for example, Chernihiv region, should know that there is a powerful defense here," Zelenskyy said.

As the head of state added, so far there have been no threats from Belarus.