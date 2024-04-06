Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region Seven Times During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, on April 6, Russians fired seven times at the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district seven times with kamikaze drones. They also fired at the area with heavy artillery," the statement reads.

It is noted that Nikopol itself, as well as the rural communities of Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrovske, were hit.

Cultural center, gymnasium damaged in enemy shelling ofregion

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Two three-story buildings were damaged - a dormitory and a building that was not operated.

No one was killed or injured.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on April 4, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district, damaging a house of culture and a gymnasium.