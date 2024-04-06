Security Operations Kill 10 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 6 (KUNA) - At least 10 militants were killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Saturday.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in KPK's Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.

During the conduct of operation in Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists, an intense fire exchange took place killing at least eight terrorists, said ISPR.

The military said that the militants had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

Moreover, the second security operation took place in North Waziristan where security forces engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which two terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them," the military said.

An operation was under way to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. The security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement by ISPR concluded.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for the successful operations.

The security operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

