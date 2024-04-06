NCHR Welcomes UN Human Rights Council Call For Israel Arms Embargo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) Saturday welcomed a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution demanding a halt to arms sales to Israel.In a statement, the NCHR also welcomed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the access of humanitarian aid, particularly through land crossings and roads, into Gaza.It decried Israel's use of starvation as a tool of war, noting the council's call on the occupying power to lift the siege on Gaza, stop collective punishment and end the occupation of the palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.It stressed the need for a reliable and comprehensive accountability for violations of international law by the occupying power against the Palestinians in order to achieve justice for the victims, as well as its assertion that the statements of Israeli officials rise to incitement to genocide. It also noted the UN body's demand for adherence to the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in this context.What is happening to the people of the Gaza Strip amounts to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, which require immediate accountability, the center stressed, calling for an end to the aggression and the immediate, sustainable and unhindered entry of aid and medical and food supplies to Gaza.