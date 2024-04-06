IPL 2024: Kohli Hits First Century Of The Season

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 8:14 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli struck the first century of this year's Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

The star batsman reached his eighth IPL ton in 67 balls after Bengaluru were invited to bat first in Jaipur.

Over the course of the knock, Kohli added another record to his crown as he became the first-ever batter in the league's history to reach the milestone of 7500 runs.

With a single on the fourth ball of the seventh over, Kohli claimed the milestone and reached this landmark in his 242nd encounter.

