India Emerges As Global Leader In Plastic Fishing Gear Exports

India's plastic exports witnessed remarkable growth in February 2024, according to a recent report by the Plastic Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil).



Driven by surging demand for products like plastic raw materials, films, sheets, woven fabrics, and floor coverings, the country's plastic exports reached USD 997 million, marking a 14.3 per cent increase compared to February 2023.

One of the standout achievements was India's highest-ever monthly export of made-up fishing nets during February 2024.



This milestone underscores the nation's rising prominence in the global fishing industry and its commitment to meeting international demand for high-quality fishing gear.

fishing nets, several other plastic product categories exhibited robust export growth in February 2024.



These include cordage, fishnets, and monofilaments (up 29.7 per cent), FIBC, woven sacks, woven fabrics, and tarpaulin (up 27.5 per cent), leather cloth, laminates, and floor coverings (up 27.4 per cent), and flexible and rigid packaging items (up 27.3 per cent).

Plexconcil's chairman, Hemant Minocha, hailed India's export growth as a testament to the country's increasing influence on the world stage and its commitment to fostering international trade relations.

As India's plastic industry continues to thrive, Plexconcil is gearing up for PLEXCONNECT 2024, a flagship event scheduled for

June 7th-9th.

This platform aims to facilitate seamless networking opportunities for international buyers and Indian suppliers, further strengthening India's position as a global plastic export powerhouse.

With initiatives like PLEXCONNECT 2024 and a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, India's plastic exports are poised for continued growth and success in the global marketplace.

