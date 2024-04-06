Xiamen BRICS Cardiovascular Health Innovation Center: Explore The“BRICS” Path For Cardiovascular Health

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) At the BRICS Cardiovascular Health Innovation Center located by Wuyuan Bay in Huli District, Xiamen, Sai Wai Aung from Myanmar is now performing an electrophysiology surgery under the guidance of doctors at Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University (“XMCH”). Alongside two other trainees from Vietnam and Malaysia, as the second batch of trainees under the“Xinmiao Visiting Scholar Program” (“Xinmiao Program”), they have received training here for nearly two months. They shadow a medical team at XMCH in treating patients, putting their newfound knowledge into practice, and participating in discussions on intractable disease treatment and updates on the latest development in the field, which is their daily routine. During their training, what has amazed them is not only the advanced“Made in China” medical devices but also the complex and interesting cases they encounter almost every day.

The“Xinmiao Program” is an international cardiovascular specialist training program launched by XMCH, recommended by the Foreign Affairs Office of Xiamen Municipality and the Office of Xiamen Leading Group for BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, and promoted worldwide by the China International Development Cooperation Agency at the United Nations headquarters. It officially commenced recruitment in April 2023. In December last year, Ricardo Menjivar and Elenilson Mejia from the Republic of El Salvador in northern Central America, as the first batch of scholars under the“Xinmiao Program,” completed their half-year visiting scholar term and returned to El Salvador with the“Chinese technologies” they learned in Huli, bringing more hope for cardiovascular disease treatment to their compatriots.

So far, the“Xinmiao Program” has received applications from cardiovascular specialists from countries such as Russia, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This year, it is expected to welcome 15 to 20 visiting scholars to Xiamen for training. With the expansion of the BRICS countries and the construction of the Xiamen BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, the“Xinmiao Program” will train more doctors from more countries in the future.

The“Xinmiao Program” is a vivid epitome of Xiamen's medical institutions proactively exploring a talent training system with BRICS characteristics. This innovative initiative has not only gained recognition from diplomatic departments but also become an important way to conduct foreign exchange and cooperation. As stated by Wang Yan, President of XMCH,“The“Xinmiao Program” seeks to invite foreign doctors to China, specifically to Huli, Xiamen, to learn cardiovascular techniques, encourage them to master and apply China's original medical technologies and creative medical devices, and then bring the technologies back to become the 'first person' in their own countries to drive local medical advancements. This is the most effective way to convert training to practice.”







Two scholars from the Xinmiao Visiting Scholar Program participated in case discussions with the XMCH team







Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University

Founded in 2001, Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital is a premium medical brand created with full support from the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee and the Xiamen Municipal People's Government. It is the only public top-grade cardiovascular hospital in Fujian Province. After more than 20 years of innovative exploration and development, it has become the most influential center for the diagnosis and treatment of intractable, critical, and complex cardiovascular diseases in the region. In 2022, marking the BRICS“China Year”, XMCH took this opportunity to focus on addressing the innovation service needs for cardiovascular health among BRICS nations and accordingly established the BRICS Cardiovascular Health Innovation Center in September 2022.

According to incomplete statistics, cardiovascular disease has become the world's number one“killer”. The highest number of cardiovascular disease deaths occurred in China, followed by India and Russia, all of which are BRICS countries. Despite this, there is a severe shortage of cardiovascular specialists worldwide, making the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases a universal social challenge faced by humanity.

Since its establishment over a year ago, the BRICS Cardiovascular Health Innovation Center has promoted the cultivation of outstanding talents from BRICS nations and countries along the Belt and Road through the“Xinmiao Program.” Moreover, it has advanced the integrative development of the cardiovascular health industry, promoted the export of domestically innovative medical devices, and worked together with BRICS countries to drive the high-quality development of the cardiovascular health sector.







Wang Yan, President of Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University

During the BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2023, the XMCH signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Genertec International, aligning international healthcare with general technology, and undertaking the mission of building a healthy China and a global community of health for all.

In November last year, the Collaborative Innovation Base for Cardiovascular Health Industry was inaugurated. Primarily supported by XMCH, the base has attracted several well-known pharmaceutical and medical device companies to settle, helping accelerate the research and development of cardiovascular intervention devices in Xiamen and expedite the application of innovation achievements in the field of cardiovascular health.

“There are 15 million overseas Chinese around the world and they are widely distributed, so it is necessary to break into the international healthcare sector. On the one hand, we hope that China's medical technologies can have a broader reach and better cater to our compatriots in BRICS nations and countries along the Belt and Road. On the other hand, we also hope to showcase China's medical technologies and medical devices to the world,” said Wang Yan.

In recent years, Huli district of Xiamen has embraced reform and innovation with an open and inclusive spirit. Building upon the high-standard planning for the eastern new town, Huli has actively integrated into the construction of the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, striving to build a core physical bearing area for the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center Base that highly integrates industry, city, and people and is suitable for people to live and work, and making the“BRICS” elements shine in Huli. It helps Xiamen pave the way for talent cultivation in global health cooperation with high-level medical expertise and excellent health services, and become a solid support for BRICS countries in global health affairs, vividly practicing the shared vision of the Belt and Road Initiative and BRICS cooperation.