Garuda Indonesia Starts Daily Service Between Jakarta And Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the partnership of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport has announced commencement of daily flights from Jakarta to Doha by Indonesian airlines 'Garuda Indonesia', further enhancing connectivity between Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Garuda Indonesia will operate daily flights between Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and Hamad International Airport using a 393-seater Boeing B777-300 aircraft.

This strategic partnership with Garuda Indonesia complements Hamad International Airport's existing extensive network in Southeast Asia through its national carrier Qatar Airways, which operates three daily flights to Jakarta, three daily flights to Bali, and three weekly flights to Medan.

The operation also reflects the significant increase in flight frequency between Qatar and Indonesia.

Sujata Suri, senior vice president (Finance & Procurement) at Hamad International Airport, said: "The collaboration with Garuda Indonesia marks a pivotal moment in Hamad International Airport's strategic expansion into Southeast Asia.

“Welcoming Garuda Indonesia to Doha not only strengthens Hamad International Airport's position as a global aviation hub but also deepens ties with the Southeast Asian travel industry. This partnership highlights the airport's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial alliances that drive economic growth, enhance connectivity, and position it as the preferred gateway between Southeast Asia and the Middle East."

Irfan Setiaputra, president & CEO, Garuda Indonesia said,“We are very pleased to be able to add Doha to our extensive global network. There are strong business, tourism, and cultural ties between Indonesia and Qatar, and we believe this new service will further boost those activities between the two countries while offering easier access for travellers from Qatar to Indonesia, which is now one of the fastest-growing economic centers in the world.

“This new route marks a significant milestone for Garuda Indonesia as the national flag carrier of Indonesia, providing our passengers departing from Jakarta as the main hub of Indonesia with a convenient gateway to the largest city and financial hub in the Gulf area. This direct flight between Jakarta and Doha is also expected to attract Qatar tourists to explore other leading tourist destinations from Jakarta as the main gate to Indonesia's exotic destinations."

Garuda Indonesia joins Malaysia Airlines and Philippine Airlines as the third airline from Southeast Asia to operate flights to Hamad International Airport, expanding connectivity between the region and Qatar.

