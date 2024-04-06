Eid Prayer To Be Held At 642 Mosques, Grounds

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A total of 642 mosques and prayer grounds across Qatar will host the Eid al-Fitr prayer at 5.32am on the first day of Eid. The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has published the names and locations of the mosques here on its official portal.

