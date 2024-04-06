Tickets For AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Go On Sale

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tickets for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 have gone on sale starting 5 April, 2024.

Prices for group stage match tickets start at QR15 and can be purchased online through the Hayya to Qatar mobile app. Spectators from outside Qatar can also purchase tickets from the same platform. Hayya will not be a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums.

Spectators can book seats for any of the 32 matches that will take place in Qatar between April 15 and May 3 . The four venues set to host the tournament are Jassim Bin Hamad, Al Janoub, Abdullah Bin Khalifa and Khalifa International stadium. This will be the first time that this tournament is played on FIFA World Cup venues.

Fans will be able to download the tickets to their digital wallets, meaning that they don't need Internet connectivity at the stadium. "This creates both a seamless and paper free experience, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to delivering a sustainable tournament," a statement from the organisers said.

All matches will have accessible seats available to ensure that disabled fans can enjoy a barrier-free experience. This includes wheelchair accessible seating as well as seats for people with limited mobility. Those persons accompanying a disabled fan will receive a complimentary ticket. For accessibility tickets, kindly send an email to: [email protected] .

Qatar is set to host the 6th edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup. The tournament will bring together the best 16 under-23 football teams in the continent, with the top three teams directly qualifying to the 2024 Summer Olympics. The fourth-place team will compete for an Olympic spot in a playoff with a team from the Confederation of African Football.

“We recognise the importance of sports in building strong, robust and tolerant societies. Hosting Asia's shining stars of the future reaffirms our commitment to the principles and ideals of the Olympic movement. We look forward to seeing these promising athletes shine in a world-class sporting ecosystem,” said Jassim al-Jassim, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 LOC CEO.

“With Qatar having claimed glory during the Asian Cup only a few months ago, we hope that this will inspire our younger players to perform well and claim a spot in the upcoming Summer Olympics. Regardless of who claims the title, I am certain that fans will be treated to magical performances on the pitch while enjoying an array of activities throughout the the country,” added al-Jassim.

Drawn alongside hosts Qatar in Group A are Australia, Jordan and Indonesia, while Group B will bring together Japan, Korea Republic, United Arab Emirates and China PR. Group C contains title holders Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand and Tajikistan, with Group D containing Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia.

To learn more about the Hayya platform, call 2022 if within Qatar or 009744412022 internationally, or visit

This will be the second time that Qatar hosts the competition, having previously organised it in 2016.

