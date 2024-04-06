New York Police Department Accused Of Violating Religious Freedom, To Pay $17.5 Million In Hijab Mugshot Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The New York Police department is set to pay out $17.5 million following a class action case led by two Muslim women. Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz had been forced to remove their hijabs before posing for mugshots after they were arrested in 2017. Lawyers suggest that more than 3,600 people are eligible for pay-outs under the deal.“When they forced me to take off my hijab, I felt as if I were naked. I'm not sure if words can capture how exposed and violated I felt. I'm so proud today to have played a part in getting justice for thousands of New Yorkers,” read a statement from Clark duo had been arrested separately in 2017 for violating bogus protective orders. City officials had initially defended the practice, insisting that it balanced respect for religious customs with“the legitimate law enforcement need to take arrest photos.”

The policy was however changed to allow hijabs four years ago with the city adding that the case had "resulted in a positive reform".

