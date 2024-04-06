Earthquake Today: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Strikes Pakistan

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pakistan was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale at 16:13 pm on Saturday, according to National Center for Seismology earthquake which occured at 4:13 pm (IST), was located on Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27. Mild tremors were reported in some parts of Pakistan as the quake was reported to have a depth of 205 Km.“ Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km ,Region: Pakistan,” wrote National Center for Seismology on X.
So far no casualty or damage to property has been reported in the region due to earthquake. Earlier in the day, another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on
Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir and Kishtwar region.
