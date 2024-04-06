Leh Apex Body Withdraws 7 April's 'Border March' In Ladakh: 'To Avoid Confrontation...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. The decision was made for the interest of people and to 'avoid confrontation with law-enforcement agencies'.

The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and \"Chinese encroachments\" in the north its press conference, LAP had accused the administration of turning Leh into a“war zone” ahead of the Pashmina march alongside LAC. The main intention of the agitation was to raise awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers, who are allegedly losing prime pasture land to industrialists in the south and to“Chinese encroachments” in the north, said LAB leader at the press conference. They were also joined by its chairman Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Earlier in the day, Wangchuk had shared the plight of people who have been protesting peacefully in Leh and how the government is trying to crush the protest.'Govt acting like a mad elephant having...': Sonam WangchukThe LAB, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is leading an agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The LAB leaders said they will continue with their struggle in a peaceful manner through chain hunger strikes and protests.\"Looking at the prevailing situation (in Leh), this government acts like a mad elephant having no care for national security or people's sentiments and their problems. Its only concern is winning elections and it can stop people from marching even at the cost of using violence.\"We are concerned about national security and the peaceful atmosphere. Secondly, our aim to generate awareness in the country about the ground situation in Ladakh has been achieved, so we are withdrawing the proposed border march in the interest of people and to avoid confrontation with the law-enforcement agencies,\" Wangchuk told reporters.

