IMD Predicts Fall In Temperature, Rainfall In Odisha On THIS Date. Check Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted 'no major' change in Odisha's temperature in the next 24 hours as the state reels under heat wave condition. However, the Met department said Odisha is likely witness a dip in temperature in the next two days due to rainfall forecasted on April 7 and 8.Due to severe heat in the state, as many as eight people in Bhubaneswar have been hospitalised with heat-related illnesses, Odisha's Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra informed full IMD forecast for Odisha here:IMD Rainfall PredictionAccording to IMD's special bulletin, the eastern, Central and Peninsular India will witness a fresh spell of thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall, gusty winds and hail from April 6.Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on April 8, and hailstorm on April 7, forecasted the weather department, the special bulletin said, will receive light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on April 6.The state is also forecasted to witness a thunderstorm at isolated places on April 7-9 with gusty winds, speeding 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph and on April 9.The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain at isolated places of Odisha from April 10-12 Heatwave PredictionThe Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said that there will not be any major change in Odisha's heat wave condition today. However, he said the forecasted rain may improve the temperature in the state, but heat wave will still prevail.\"In the next 24 hours there will not be major changes in the temperature. The temperature will dip some points but the heat wave condition will prevail and hot and humid conditions will also prevail. On 7 and 8 April rain is expected in the state leading to a dip in the temperature...\" he said: 8 hospitalised due to severe heatDr Niranjan Mishra on Saturday informed that eight people have been admitted to different hospitals in Bhubaneswar due to heat-related issues also said that the temperature is rising in Odisha and every one in that state has to remain prepared for all heat-related illnesses.\"This heat-related illness is the spectrum of diseases that can include heat exhaustion, heat cramps...We have issued guidelines to all districts on what to be done and we have recently conducted a training of doctors covering all the districts...\" Mishra said.

