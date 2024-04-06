Top 8 News On April 6: Wipro MD Thierry Delaporte Resigns, Leh Apex Body Withdraws 'Border March' & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top News of the Day: On 6 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. Maharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, along with BJP national president JP Nadda and three other leaders, took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday MD Thierry Delaporte resigns, Srinivas Pallia to succeed as CEOWipro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Thierry Delaporte has resigned from his position, the tech major informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on April 6. Srinivas Pallia will succeed Delaporte as Wipro's new MD and CEO, according to the exchange filing on BSE. Read moreLeh Apex Body withdraws 7 April's 'border march' in Ladakh: 'To avoid confrontation...'The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. The decision was made for the interest of people and to 'avoid confrontation with law-enforcement agencies'. The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and \"Chinese encroachments\" in the north. Read moreAmazon launches Bazaar to sell items below ₹600: Here's how to buy t-shirts at ₹129, watches under ₹200 and moreTo strengthen its hold on India's fast fashion market, e-commerce giant Amazon has introduced 'Bazaar', a“special store\" focused on trendy and affordable lifestyle products under ₹600. With this launch, Amazon aims to compete against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio. Read moreChina, North Korea targeting elections in India, US? Microsoft warns of AI use, cryptocurrency heistsChina is likely to use artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content to target elections in India, the US and South Korea, and understand issues that divide voters in these countries ahead of national elections, Microsoft warned on Friday.

Read moreMaharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, 4 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPMaharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and three other leaders, took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Read moreCanada sets a target of 3.64 lakh study permits for 2024. How does it affect Indian students going abroad?Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Marc Miller on Friday said the North American nation is imposing a cap on study permit applications to curb the rapid increase of international students in Canada. Read moreSourav Ganguly's blunt take on Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik PandyaFormer Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly came in Hardik Pandya's strong defense on Saturday and asked the cricket fans to not boo the new Mumbai Indians skipper. Sourav Ganguly praised Rohit Sharma and said he is a player of a different class, but it's Mumbai Indians that has replaced him with Hardik Pandya. The veteran batters' remarks came as Hardik Pandya faced hostile crowds in MI's IPL 2024 campaign, as fans criticized him for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai's skipper. Read moreIMD predicts heatwaves in THESE states in next 2 days. Details hereThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves over east and peninsular India for the next two days. The IMD has also made rainfall predictions and thunderstorms till 9 April in the northeast region. Read more'Modi ji desh ka cheer haran kar rahe hain': Sonia Gandhi says Opposition leaders threatened to join BJPAhead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying \"Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain\", loosely translated to Modi ji is destroying the country (India) and its democracy. Read mored



