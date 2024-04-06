'Was In Touch With Snake Charmers': Noida Police Files 1,200-Page Chargesheet Against Elvish Yadav | Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Snake venom case: Noida police on Saturday filed a 1,200 page chargesheet against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the November rave party snake venom case. The Uttar Pradesh's Noida police, in the chargesheet, said that Elvish was in contact with snake charmers chargesheet has been filed against Elvish and six others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organising rave parties November 2023, the police had recovered 20 milliliter of Krait (species of snake) venom and a poisonous snake from the party Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra on Saturday informed that the chargesheet mentions that Elvish was in touch with the snake charmers.

“A poisonous snake and 20 ml of Krait species poison were also recovered from the spot. In November, the People for Animals (PFA) organization filed an FIR against 6 people including Elvish,” he said further informed that in 2023, Elvish and other people were booked under the Indian Penal Code and Wild Life (Protection) Act.\"We have the forensic testing report...and electronic evidence has also been numbered, based on that, a chargesheet has been produced before the court,\" he said.

Elvish had attended the rave party in November 2023 in Noida. The party was raided by the police on suspicion that snake venom was being used for intoxication by the guests. He has been caught in the legal muddle of it ever since, during interrogation, named Bollywood singer Fazilpuria and claimed that the snakes seen in one of his videos were arranged by the singer has been dismissing the charges as \"baseless\" and \"fake\", and had assured full cooperation with the police investigation no other drugs were found at the rave party, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 has not been invoked.

MENAFN06042024007365015876ID1108066192