Chaitra Navratri: Items to offer Goddess Durga based on zodiac sign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri is observed four times a year. First is Chaitra Navratri, then Shardiya. This year, Chaitra Navratri lasts nine days, from April 9 to 17. Know some items to offer to Goddess Durga according to one's zodiac sign.

Aries-Offer crimson chunari (stola) to Durga. You may also give it to single gals.

Taurus-Tauruses should give Goddess Durga white garments to gift to the needy.

Give Durga jaggery sweets.

Leo-Offer pink garments to Goddess Durga and donate them to the impoverished.

Virgos should give lentils to Goddess Durga and donate them to the poor after the puja.

Libra-Devotees should give Goddess Durga white clothing and give them to the poor.

Scorpio-Gift a pomegranate to Goddess Durga and give it to the needy.

Sagittarius devotees should send yellow flowers or garments to Goddess Durga and impoverished people.

Capricorns should donate blue garments to Goddess Durga and the destitute.

Aquarius-Gift a banana to Goddess Durga and give it to the poor.

Pisces-Offer kheer or malpua to Durga and gift it to the destitute.