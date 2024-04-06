Kerala Weather Update: Summer Rains Expected In 9 Districts Today Amid Scorching Heat; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As a respite from the sweltering heat, summer rains are beginning to grace Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in nine districts today (April 06). Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki are among the districts expected to experience light rainfall. On April 7th, rain is predicted in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Wayanad districts, while on April 8th, rainfall is expected in districts excluding Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.



Further, Kerala anticipates rain on April 9th, followed by rainfall in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on the 10th.

In addition to the onset of summer rains, a high wave alert has been issued in the state. As part of the swell waves phenomenon, there is a potential for high waves and sea storms along the Kerala coast starting tonight, as per the warning. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution and steer clear of danger zones, as rough seas are expected to escalate. The warning emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of fishing vessels and equipment and urged people to refrain from beach outings and sea recreation entirely.

The maximum temperature was around 38 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Friday (April 05).

