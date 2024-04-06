BREAKING: 3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir at 02.53 pm today: National Center for Seismology
MENAFN06042024007385015968ID1108066171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.