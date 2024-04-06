               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BREAKING: 3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir


4/6/2024 2:00:30 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir at 02.53 pm today: National Center for Seismology

