Former Goa Minister Alina Saldanha Joins Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 6 (IANS) Former Goa minister Alina Saldanha on Saturday joined the Congress, saying the grand old party was widely known for "maintaining peace, law and order" in the coastal state.

After switching to Congress from AAP, Alina Saldanha said that during the Congress regime, there was "friendship among communities".

"When Congress was ruling in the state, there was peace and friendship among various communities of the state. It was beautiful to be part of Goa. It is a tiny state... but was an example to the other states of the country. There was law and order, and sincerity at every level. Somehow I feel we are missing those days," Saldhana, who was a minister in the Laxmikant Parsekar-led Goa Cabinet, said.

She said that Goa is known for communal harmony and "the old days of visiting each others' homes in a cheerful way should come back".

"I am confident that our candidates will win, and they will raise the issues of the state in the Parliament," she said.

Ahead of the Assembly election in 2022, she quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

She had contested on the AAP ticket from Cortalim constituency but lost to Independent candidate, Antonio Vas.

The Congress on Saturday announced the names of former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in North Goa and South Goa seats, respectively.