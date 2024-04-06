Press Release Of Believe’S Ad-Hoc Committee

Paris, 6 April 2024 –The Ad-Hoc Committee of Believe has taken note of Warner Music Group's decision not to submit a binding offer for a combination with Believe (“WMG”), as set out in Warner Music Group's press release of earlier today.

The Ad-Hoc Committee will review the situation with all interested parties (including the Consortium composed of EQT, TCV and Mr Denis Ladegaillerie, as well as the historical shareholders of Believe1) to determine next steps in relation to the possible evolution of the Company's control and will inform the market accordingly.

About Believe

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

