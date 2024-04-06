Congress Has Prepared Manifesto To Fight Polls In Pakistan Not In India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attacked Congress over its manifesto, saying that the party has prepared the manifesto in such a manner as if they are contesting the election in Pakistan and not in India.

“It looks like Congress has prepared the manifesto to fight elections in Pakistan not in India,” he told media persons.

He said that Congress wants to have a divide-and-rule policy and the party's manifesto is full of appeasement politics.

“No one in the country irrespective of Hindu or Muslim wants Triple Talaq to be brought back, child marriages to happen, or people marrying multiple times. Congress manifesto is all about these issues,” he said.

He said that contrary to the thinking of Congress, the BJP is doing developmental politics in the country.

“We will not stop until we make at least 30 lakhs female as Lakhpati Didi in the state,” he said while addressing an election rally in Jorhat.

On Friday, Sarma questioned whether the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls was designed by a foreign agency.