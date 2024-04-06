ICESCO Urges Optimized Healthcare For Better Future Generations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, April 6 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) called Saturday for utilizing the potential of youth and women to develop comprehensive healthcare systems, aiming to build a better future for the next generations.

ICESCO said in a statement, commemorating World Health Day on April 7th under the theme "My Health, My Right," that it has a goal of raising awareness about health issues and mobilizing efforts to improve healthcare.

Aligned with its commitment, the organization emphasized its dedication to contributing to the development of healthcare infrastructure, enhancing scientific research in the field, and finding innovative solutions to address urgent health challenges in Islamic countries, ultimately enhancing healthcare systems in member states to prevent diseases and achieve health equity.

ICESCO is working on launching several strategic partnerships to contribute to the development of healthcare systems in Islamic countries, it added, noting that it signed an agreement on March 26th with the World Health Organization to collaborate in strengthening healthcare systems and building workforce capacity in the health sector.

This agreement aims to exchange expertise and knowledge to support Islamic countries in being prepared and resilient against natural disasters and health threats, as well as launching multiple programs to improve water resource management, such as the ICESCO program to improve water quality and sanitation services in rural schools across various Islamic countries, it explained. (end)

