Refunds From VAT To Consumers In Azerbaijan Reaches 44 Mln

During the months of January-March of this year, consumers inAzerbaijan have been refunded 43.8M manats of VAT for goodspurchased from individuals engaged in retail trade, publiccatering, and medical activities, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry ofEconomy.

According to the information, more than 2.7M users have beenregistered on the edvgerial portal for the refund of a portionof the VAT paid on the goods purchased to date. Since theimplementation of the project until April 1, 2024, a total of559.5M manats of VAT has been refunded to consumers registered onthe portal for over 1.5B manats of cash receipts.

As a result of the implementation of the "VAT refund" project,the volume of cashless payments in the fields of retail trade,public catering, and medical services has significantlyincreased.